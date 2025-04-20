SA’s biker delivery boom | Unpacking the dangers delivery bikers face

In South Africa, the booming food delivery industry has brought convenience to consumers but has also exposed delivery riders, particularly those on motorcycles, to significant challenges. High crime rates and safety risks loom as delivery drivers navigate the streets, often becoming targets for hijackers and thieves.

According to recent statistics from the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Cartrack, 5,400 hijackings were reported nationwide between April and June 2024, averaging 60 incidents per day. This surge in crime has made food delivery motorbikes, especially those from companies like Checkers Sixty60 and Mr Delivery, prime targets for criminal syndicates. Harrowing experiences of riders

Many riders have reported being lured into dangerous areas by fake orders, only to find themselves confronted by thieves who steal their vehicles, cash, and mobile phones. Speaking to IOL, Jonathan Moyo, 29, recounted a harrowing experience in 2024 when he was beaten up in Sandton while delivering food to a house owned by a female TV personality. “I initially laid charges but later withdrew them when she paid me to do so,” he said.

Moyo highlighted the broader challenges faced in the industry. “Our business has a lot of challenges. Sometimes, customers insult us when the food is packaged wrongly, and they refuse to listen when we explain that we are not responsible for the packing. Worse, those who do the packing claim that we ruin these goods.” Coordinated theft operations

In March 2024, an alarming incident in Pietermaritzburg involved multiple delivery riders deliberately bumping their bikes as part of a coordinated theft operation. A local driver, who wished to remain anonymous, described his terrifying experience. “I thought I was going to make a simple drop-off, but I was suddenly surrounded. They took everything in seconds. It’s terrifying.”

Inadequate training and licensing The challenges extend beyond crime. Many riders face additional dangers from inadequate training and lack of proper licensing. Reports indicate that many delivery drivers are foreigners who may not comply with South African licensing requirements, leading to risky driving behaviors.

In 2020, accidents involving food delivery riders surged by 30% compared to the previous year, a trend linked to the pressure of meeting tight delivery deadlines. Safety risks and fatalities The Motorcycle Safety Institute reported that at least 70 delivery riders died in a single year, with hundreds more suffering serious injuries.

Riders often operate poorly maintained motorcycles, lacking essential safety features such as functioning lights or brakes. Many also lack adequate protective gear, increasing their vulnerability on the roads. Industry responses andinitiatives In response to these dire circumstances, some delivery companies are beginning to take action.

Uber South Africa has started inspecting motorcycles for roadworthiness, and local authorities are conducting checks to identify and suspend unroadworthy vehicles. “We are committed to ensuring the safety of our riders and the public. Regular inspections and partnerships with local authorities are crucial steps in this direction,” stated a representative from Uber South Africa. Calls for systemic change

Safety advocates, including COSATU, are calling for systemic changes within the industry. They urge companies to ensure that all riders possess valid licenses and receive proper training. Additionally, there are calls for subsidised insurance and medical coverage to protect these vulnerable workers. The establishment of unions to advocate for delivery riders' rights and improve working conditions has also been proposed as a potential solution. Urgent need for reform

As the food delivery sector continues to expand in South Africa, the need for effective safety measures and industry accountability has never been more urgent. The exploitation of riders—most of whom are independent contractors without adequate protections—highlights a critical gap in the system that must be addressed. Without substantial reforms, the industry risks jeopardising the safety and well-being of those who make it thrive.