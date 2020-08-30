SA’s confirmed Covid-19 cases now at 625 056

South Africa has recorded 2 505 new Covid-19 cases and 47 new deaths of the past 24 hours, the national Department of Health confirmed on Sunday. Cumulatively the country now has 625 056 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Gauteng remains the province with the highest number of cases, with KwaZulu-Natal in second place and the Western Cape, which for nearly three months was the epicentre of the pandemic, in third place. The Northern Cape, with 10 568 cases, has the lowest cumulative number of infections. Case data for August 30, 2020. Supplied by Department of Health Deaths

The latest deaths, 3 from KwaZulu-Natal,16 from Gauteng, 7 from the Eastern Cape, 7 from the Western Cape, 3 from Free State and 11 from Mpumalanga, brings the death toll since the start of the outbreak to 14 028.

Globally, coronavirus cases have crossed the 25 million mark, with the United States exceeding 6 million cases on Sunday.

Deaths and recoveries data for August 30, 2020. Supplied by Department of Health

Recoveries

While South Africa has been the hardest hit African country, the recovery rate has been encouraging. The country has registered 538 604 recoveries, which equates to a recovery rate of 86%.

Testing

The total number of tests conducted countrywide currently stands at 3 674 872, with 21 902 new tests having been conducted over the past 24 hours.

Testing data for August 30, 2020. Supplied by Department of Health

According to the daily data released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, testing in the private sector remains far higher that at state institutions, despite the massive community screening and testing initiatives government has been running.

