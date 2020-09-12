SA’s confirmed Covid-19 cases now at 648 214 as recovery rate hits 89.9%

Cape Town - South Africa has recorded 1 816 new Covid-19 cases and 49 deaths over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday. The latest figures bring the total number of cases in the country to 648 214. PROVINCIAL SNAPSHOT Gauteng remains the province that has been hardest hit by the pandemic with 21 4831 cases in total. Of these, 20 640 are active cases. This accounts for 33,1% of the country’s total cases. At 116 167 confirmed cases, KwaZulu-Natal has registered 17,9% of the total Covid-19 cases nationally, with 7 420 of these being active cases.

Supplied by Department of Health

The Northern Cape at 13 123 confirmed infections remains the province with the lowest case load. Of these, 3 459 are active cases.

DEATHS AND RECOVERIES

To date, 15 427 people have died as a result of the coronavirus. The latest death include 13 from Western Cape, 12 from Gauteng, 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, 8 from the Eastern Cape and 5 from the Free State.

Supplied by Department of Health

The recovery rate remains encouraging with 576 423 patients, or 89.9%, having successfully beaten the coronavirus which has infected nearly 29 million people globally since the virus was first identified in December last year.

TESTING

The total number of tests conducted since March is 3 902 786 with 18 620 new tests having been done over the past 24 hours.

Supplied by Department of Health

As South Africans prepare for a possible easing of lockdown restrictions, Professor Salim Abdool Karim has cautioned that while we’re “in a good place” in our efforts to combat the pandemic, the danger of a second wave remains.

Karim heads up the inter-ministerial advisory committee assisting the government in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He warned that this was no time to ease back on the prescribed precautions against the virus, and advised people to get used to the idea that wearing masks will be a necessity for some time to come.

