SA's Covid-19 cases increase to 15 515 with 7006 recoveries

Durban - The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa has increased to 15 515 with 1 160 new cases identified within the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, three more people have died from Covid-19, bringing the total death count to 264.

"We remain concerned about the developments in the Western Cape, with the total cumulative cases now comprising almost 60% of the national cumulative cases and the new cases from Western Cape comprising 76% of the new cases from the past 24 hour cycle," the Ministry said.

Furthermore, 460 873 have been conducted with 21 314 done in the last 24 hour cycle. The Ministry also noted that of the fatality count, 148 were men while 116 were women.





On a positive note, the number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in SA stands at 7006.

Globally, there are 4,760 706 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 314 138 deaths and 1,837 463 recoveries.