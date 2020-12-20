SA’s Covid-19 cases rise to 921 922, death toll now 24 691

South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases have risen to 921 922, an increase of 9 445 cases over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday. A further 152 deaths from the coronavirus have been reported. As of Sunday, the death toll from the virus stands at 24 691. The massive increase in infections over the past few days are believed to be due to a new Covid-19 variant which researchers believe is driving the second wave. Over the past 24 hours, the number of active cases in the Western Cape has increased by 2 090 while active cases in the Eastern Cape decreased by 2 218. The Western Cape Health Department on Sunday said that hospitals in the province are under severe strain as a result of a sharp increase in the number of patients with severe Covid-19 requiring hopitalisation.

An increase in the number of trauma cases as the festive season kicks into high gear is compounding the problem.

Testing

A cumulative total of 6 140 839 tests have been completed with 40 466 new tests conducted since the last report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

Deaths and recoveries

Of the 152 deaths reported on Sunday, 105 were from the Eastern Cape, 30 from the Western Cape, 8 from KwaZulu-Natal, 5 from the Free State, 3 from Mpumalanga and 1 from Gauteng.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus now stands at 793 914.

Meanwhile, Israel has closed its borders to arrivals from South Africa, Britain and Denmark. All three countries where the new Covid-19 variant has been identified.

Germany has also indicated that it may ban arrivals from South Africa.

IOL