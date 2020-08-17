SA’s Covid-19 interventions effective, says Dlamini Zuma

Cape Town - South Africa's prevention measures that were implemented against the Covid-19 pandemic have proved to be effective, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said on Tuesday. Addressing the media on the easing of restrictions as the country moved to level 2 from midnight, Dlamini Zuma said the daily increases of infections appeared to be stabilising after the rapid rise in the June and July. "There is a noticeable decrease particularly in the larger provinces such as Western Cape, Gauteng and Eastern Cape. However, KwaZulu-Natal still provides challenges but we hope it will decline soon as well," she said. The minister also said the improved recovery rate stood at 80% and the fatality rate was also less than 2%. "This suggests that the prevention measures that South Africa and all South Africans have implemented have been effective.

"This was confirmed by the Health Minister who informs us that there is sufficient hospital capacity including ICU space and ventilators," Dlamini Zuma said.

She, however, said that government has called for the temporary suspension of construction of field hospitals.

"We will be redirecting maintenance and repairing to existing facilities."

Dlamini Zuma also said that the government would continue the vigorous fight it has mounted against Covid-19.

"We aim to limit hardships and there is no desire to leave stringent prohibition when no longer necessary. It is for this reason that we lifted restrictions on a number of areas."

The minister noted that the pandemic arrived in the country when the economy was not doing well.

She said the health and education system were also not adequately equipped at the time to deal with challenges presented by Covid-19.

"Consequently, we had to mount a response that could adequately respond to the health and socio-economic challenges presented by the pandemic in recognition of our realities."

Dlamin Zuma also said the risk adjustment strategy adopted on April 21 had allowed the country to gradually open up the economy despite the increase in infection numbers as they walked the tightrope of balancing lives and balancing livelihoods.

She said it was regretted that more than 11 100 people in South Africa have lost their lives to the virus.

"We take this opportunity to extend our condolences to their families, friends, colleagues and community members.

"We would like to again salute health workers and all frontline workers who are at the forefront of this fight," Dlamini Zuma said

Political Bureau