SA’s Covid-19 recovery rate at 93 percent as 155 more deaths recorded

Durban - South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery rate is now sitting at 93 percent with 151 more deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. According to the daily statistics released by the Department of Health, 31 149 new tests were conducted in the past 24 hours with 2 382‬ new infections have been recorded. The country’s cumulative Covid-19 cases to date is 1 490 063. The total number of test conducted to date is almost is 8 672 596. Gauteng has recorded the highest number of positive cases followed closely by KwaZulu Natal. Both provinces have over 300 000 positive cases.

The Northern Cape has the lowest numbers of Covid-19 cases in the country, at 33 049.

To date, 47 821 people have died of Covid-19 related complications.

Of the 151 new deaths reported on Saturday, 52 were from the Western Cape, 39 from KwaZulu-Natal, 29 from Gauteng, 15 from the Free State, 12 from Mpumalanga, 3 from the Eastern Cape and one from the Northern Cape.

Death, recovery and active case date for 13 February supplied by Department of Health.

Meanwhile, the country is awaiting the arrival of 80 000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine after the 1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine which arrived in SA earlier this month was found to be less effective in fighting the new variant of the virus first identified in the Eastern Cape late last year.

IOL