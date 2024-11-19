SA’s genocide case against Israel branded political exploitation amid growing Gaza war backlash

A report, examining the positions and alliances of the South African government in light of its decision to bring a legal case against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) believes the country's 'fight' is nothing more than an Iran-backed political ploy. On October 28, 2023, SA filed its memorial to the ICJ.

This is a document recording its case against Israel. The memorial, according to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) contained evidence showing how Israel had violated the genocide convention by promoting the destruction of Palestinians living in Gaza, physically killing them with an assortment of destructive weapons, depriving them access to humanitarian assistance, causing conditions of life which are aimed at their physical destruction and ignoring and defying several provisional measures of the International Court of Justice, and using starvation as a weapon of war and to further Israel’s aims to depopulate Gaza through mass death and forced displacement of Palestinians. “The evidence is detailed in over 750 pages of text, supported by exhibits and annexes of over 4 000 pages. South Africa’s Memorial is a reminder to the global community to remember the people of Palestine, to stand in solidarity with them and to stop the catastrophe. The devastation and suffering have been possible only because despite the ICJ and numerous UN bodies’ actions and interventions, Israel has failed to comply with its international obligations,” Dirco said.

SA filed an application with the Hague-based ICJ on December 29, 2023, accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians. According to the United Nations (UN), 14 other countries have supported SA's mission including; Bolivia, Chile, Maldives, Spain, Belgium, Ireland, Türkiye, Egypt and Mexico. The report by the Study for Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) shows a pattern between anti-Israel rhetoric and behaviour by SA and more specifically the African National Congress (ANC).

The findings of the report offer a broad view of SA's varied motivations for taking such a public stance against Israel and claims that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. The report further states SA's application to the ICJ may be more accurately viewed as a cynical, politically-motivated maneuver that appears to be heavily influenced by foreign economic and political factors. The report claims that beyond the issues relating to South Africa’s submission to the ICJ, this report has also highlighted the close and enduring ties that the ruling ANC has developed with Hamas and its patrons in Iran.

"While they have been growing and developing for decades, these ties have strengthened substantially in recent times. This includes several crucial developments, such as South Africa’s assistance in expediting Iran’s admission to the BRICS group of nations, which was confirmed in January 2024. “As for Hamas, further evidence of its deepening ties with the ANC includes a phone conversation between South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. This occurred mere days after the October 7 attacks, during which Pandor pledged her support to the Palestinian cause and, according to Hamas, praised the October 7 attacks themselves," the report noted. The report stated that this was followed by the arrival of a high-level Hamas delegation in SA in December, shortly before the government announced its case against Israel.

“As such, it is unsurprising that SA finds itself under increased international scrutiny, threatening lucrative trade deals and its reputation in the West. “Finally, while maintaining historically close ties with the West, South Africa has simultaneously accommodated radical Islamist entities and has become a logistical and organisational hub for terrorist activity. The ANC has likewise openly welcomed extremist elements into its ranks and its support networks, while attempting to maintain an air of legitimacy,” the report stated. Al Jazeera reported that to date, 44,757 Palestinians and 1,139 people killed in Israel since the October 7, 2023 attack.