SA’s new Covid-19 cases remain above 1 000 mark

Cape Town - Over the past 24 hours, 1 004 new positive Covid-19 cases and a further 65 deaths were reported, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Cumulatively, the country has recorded 1 529 420 positive case since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The death toll stands at 51 326.

Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, senior reseracher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, told the SABC on Sunday night that the increase in new cases to just under 1 200 per day over the past week represented a week-on-week increase of 3 percent.

“There’s certainly a change in the trajectory that we have seen over the previous eight weeks and, although not a drastic increase, its something we do need to take note of,” Dr Suliman said.

He pointed out that it would be naive to ignore the move to level one and the increased mobility that accompanied it as possible reasons for the increase in new daily reported cases.