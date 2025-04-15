SA’s new special envoy to the US: What we know about Mcebisi Jonas

Mcebisi Jonas, South Africa’s newly appointed Special Envoy to the United States and a trusted confidant of President Cyril Ramaphosa, brings with him a long-standing political career that began at the age of 14, along with extensive experience in the business and financial sectors. Jonas, who “is entrusted with the responsibility to advance South Africa's diplomatic, trade and bilateral priorities” is a former Deputy Finance Minister, a statement issued by the Presidency said earlier on Monday.

His appointment comes as South Africa has been given a three-month breather to endeavour to negotiate better trade terms with the US than the initial 30% tariffs imposed by US Donald Trump as well as Ebrahim Rasool's expulsion last month. “This appointment underscores his distinguished career and continued commitment to advancing South Africa’s national and economic interests,” said the Presidency’s statement. Jonas, an ANC supporter who became active in politics at the age of 14, was Deputy Finance Minister between 2014 and 2017. He will continue in his role as independent non-executive chairman of the MTN Group alongside his responsibilities as Special Envoy, the Presidency’s statement said.

Before his appointment to the National Government, Jonas served as a provincial minister of Finance and Economic Development, Environmental Affairs, and Tourism in the Eastern Cape, MTN’s website noted. It added that he also was CEO of the Eastern Cape Development Corporation and CEO of the Centre for Investment and Marketing in the Eastern Cape, developing the investment promotion agenda for the province. According to the mobile operator’s website, Jonas is currently one of four independent Presidential Investment Envoys, appointed by Ramaphosa to facilitate investment into South Africa in 2018. It is not clear whether he will retain his other non-executive board positions at Ntiso Investment Holdings, Khwela Capital, Northam Platinum, BKB, and Ram hand to hand Couriers. The People’s Assembly, a website that enables citizens to find their government representatives, noted that Jonas was born in 1960 in Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape and matriculated in what was then Port Elizabeth – subsequently changed to Gqeberha in 2021.

After completing his secondary schooling, Jonas studied several qualifications, including a Bachelor of Arts in History & Sociology at Vista University and a Higher Diploma in Education at Rhodes University. Ramaphosa’s statement said that Jonas will “lead negotiations, foster strategic partnerships and engage with US government officials and private-sector leaders to promote our nation’s interests”. “For decades, South Africa and the United States of America have maintained a historical and strategic relationship. In the interest of our country, our region and the rest of our continent, I remain committed to rebuilding and maintaining this relationship for more decades on the basis of mutual respect, recognition of each other’s sovereignty and benefit for our respective peoples,” said Ramaphosa’s statement via the Presidency.