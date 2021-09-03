Sassa allows for R350 grant recipients to change method of payment

DURBAN - Applicants of the R350 Special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD Grant) can change their method of payment for their money to be paid into a bank account. Sassa confirmed the bank account method as the most convenient and quickest way to receive the grant, thereby avoiding queues at the post offices. The window to change payment method opens on September 3 -10, while the other social support grants are being paid. The post office does not pay the SRD Grant during the normal social grant payments of the old age, disability and children’s grants.

When systems opened for the SRD grant early in August 2021, applications came rolling in by the millions, reaching 11 237 724 nationally, three weeks later. Despite the high number of applications, Sassa has been able to expedite payment of verified clients, while continuing to verify the remaining applications. Those caregivers who also receive child grants and who have been approved for the R350 relief grant are paid through their Sassa payment card. These clients who have received the R350 grant in their Sassa card, are advised not to collect their money at the post office but to access the money at merchants or bank ATMs.

Picture: SASSA Clients are reminded that they can also use the card to pay for purchases without withdrawing cash.