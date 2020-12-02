Sassa extends two temporary grants to December 31

Cape Town – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) announced on Wednesday its temporary disability and care dependency grants had been extended until December 31. In a statement, Sassa said the extension was for the grants that lapsed on February 1 this year. It said the care dependency grant for children who turned 18 during this period has also been extended. “The minister of social development took the decision to extend them to December 31, 2020, in response to the declared state of disaster which made it difficult for beneficiaries to apply for social grants, especially those requiring medical assessments because of the limited access to health facilities. “These two grants will now finally lapse on December 31, 2020,” Sassa said.

Individuals who serve as beneficiaries to the temporary disability grants are encouraged to visit their nearest local Sassa offices from January 5, 2021, to reapply should they feel their medical condition would still prevent them from working.

Caregivers of children are also urged to visit the local offices to reapply for disability grants for young adults.

Beneficiaries need to know this will be a new application as temporary grants are only given for a specific period of time.

Sassa said that for both grants, beneficiaries will have to bring along any clinical and medical records pertaining to the medical condition for which the applicant is applying.

It said all Covid-19 precautionary measures are in place and it will endeavour to limit the time applicants have to spend in queues as far as practically possible.

Sassa said letters informing beneficiaries their grants will be lapsing have also been posted and those affected by this need to respond to the letters received as soon as possible.

Caregivers reapplying for the child dependency grants are not required to bring the children to the Sassa offices.

African News Agency (ANA)