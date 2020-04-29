Sassa to pay out R200bn in May to over 11 million recipients

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will in May pay out R200 billion in social grant payments to 11.3 million recipients, which will see 18.6 million people benefit.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu outlined that the social grant budget will now include increases announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa as part of the government's measures to alleviate the socio-economic impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

From May, child-support grants will increase by R300 and from June until October child caregivers will receive R500. Other grants, including the disability and the old-age grants, will see an increase of R250 until October.





Zulu explained that the payout of social grants will be separated from May to ensure that fewer people go to pay points. Disability and old grants will be paid from May 4-5 and all other grants will be paid from May 6.





With growing calls for a manageable roll-out of food parcels, Zulu said there has been an increase in the number of people who receive food parcels.





She said the department had allocated R20 million, while the Solidarity Fund had allocated R23 million for the provision of food parcels. The value of the parcels equals R700 per household.





Around 250 000 people and 58 000 households have received food parcels.





She said 163 shelters had been identified around the country to house the homeless. The homeless were receiving food, beds and sanitation and hygiene products.





Zulu said there were issues as some homeless people were leaving the shelters and not returning.





She also outlined the criteria of how the Covid-19 relief grant will be distributed to unemployed individuals. The grant will be paid out to South African citizens and permanent residence.





Applications will have to be done electronically via WhatsApp on 0600 123 456 and select SASSA. Email at [email protected]





Zulu said the government was targeting May 15 as the finalisation of the income grant process.



