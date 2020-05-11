Sassa's social relief grant applications open. Here's how you apply

Johannesburg - Unemployed individuals interested in applying for the Covid-19 social relief grant will only qualify if they do not receive other social grants provided by the government, said Sassa chief executive Busisiwe Memela Khambula.

Memela-Khambula said on Monday Sassa was ready to receive applications for the R350 distress social relief grant which was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa over a week ago.

Memela-Khambula and Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said when the Sassa pilot project for the social relief grant was launched two weeks ago, of the 100 000 applications received, 50% were from people who already received some form of assistance from the government. A total of 57 000 applicants were successful in the pilot stage.

Memela-Khambula said it was important for people to note only those who received no form of assistance from the government would be paid out an R350 grant. If you received a child grant, NSFAS funding or UIF benefit, your application wouldl be rejected if you applied for the social relief grant.





Memela Khambula said they were ready to receive applications. The department had previously said proof of residence was required for the application process, but this had now been changed. Applicants would only need to provide an address.

Memela-Khambula also said Sassa offices would now be opened as of May 11. She said services would remain limited due to staff capacity still at 30% because of the pandemic. She said that on Monday and Tuesday staff would assist elderly applicants for social grants, while child support grants would be processed on Wednesday and Thursday.