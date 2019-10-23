Satawu members were due to picket at the Prasa across Gauteng province on Wednesday to raise concerns about safety at work. File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - South African Transport and Allied Workers Union members were due to picket at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) across Gauteng province on Wednesday to raise concerns about safety at work. “Workers are concerned about issues of safety as a condition of service. The threat of attacks and hijackings faced by train drivers daily is a matter of public record," Satawu said in a statement.

"Protection services members, for instance, are not provided with firearms even though they are fully trained and incidents they attend to are dangerous as culprits are often armed. Nor are they provided with protective vests or batons with which to defend themselves."

It said protection services employees charged with patrolling the yards where train sets were kept at night lamented the lack of proper lighting, while those who fixed trains relied on their cellphone torches to complete tasks because the workshop was poorly lit.

Customer services personnel felt vulnerable as no protection was provided for them even though they worked with cash.