SCA denies Public Protector leave to appeal Vrede dairy farm ruling

CAPE TOWN - The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein has denied Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane leave to appeal the scathing high court ruling that set aside her findings on the Vrede dairy farm.

The judgment by the North Gauteng High Court found some ten months ago that her report into allegations of massive corruption at the project, that meant to support emerging farmers, was invalid after it was challenged for failing to take into account the role of high level politicians in the scandal.

Her report was taken on review by both the Democratic Alliance and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC).

The high court in Pretoria court denied Mkhwebane leave to appeal the ruling. It found that she had failed the South African public in the matter and handed down an a punitive cost order against her.

Mkhwebane subsequently petitioned the SCA, which has now found that there no reasonable prospect of success for an appeal. It dismissed the application with costs.