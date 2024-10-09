Science, technology and innovation minister welcomes department's new name

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, has on Wednesday welcomed the renaming of the department. The renaming was proclaimed in Government Gazette No. 51283 on September 27.

According to Nzimande the newly designated name reflects the department's commitment to advancing science, technology, and innovation in South Africa. The renaming of the department follows the division of the previous ministry of higher education, science and innovation into two separate entities: the ministry of higher education and training, and the ministry of science, technology and innovation, under the 7th administration. “The department's name has undergone several changes in the past years,” Nzimande said.

‘’In 2021, government renamed what was then the department of science and technology to the 'department of science and innovation' to emphasise the need for the department to drive innovation through its work.” He said the recent name incorporates all the elements of the department's mandate to lead enhanced productivity, economic growth and societal development through science, technology and innovation (STI). Nzimande emphasised the importance of this focus.