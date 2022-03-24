Scopa calls for answers on 51% stake sale of SAA

Cape Town - The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has promised to deal with the sale of SAA’s 51% after the National Treasury responded to the committee. Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said on Thursday that they would write to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to seek answers on the issues.

This comes after the National Treasury wrote to Scopa a few days ago, where it confirmed it was not part of the process for the sale of the 51% SAA stake to Takatso. Hlengwa said this matter would receive attention. It happened after the National Treasury had met with Scopa early this month, where it said it would provide answers to the committee in writing on the disposal of the airline’s majority stake.

SAA was sold last year after being in the business rescue process. But National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane wrote to Scopa saying they had no role in the process to sell SAA. “The response is receiving the attention of the chairperson and will be discussed by the committee at a date yet to be determined, noting that Parliament is going into recess next week and the committee’s programme is already committed in the remaining dates available for committee work in this term,” said Scopa.

“The chairperson will be writing to the Minister of Public Enterprises and the Department of Public Enterprises seeking an explanation on this matter, considering the response given by National Treasury. “The chairperson will be sending a letter to the minister and department today and the minister will be requested to respond within 14 days. This is to ensure that when the committee meets to discuss the matter it is well informed of all the material facts and explanations required,” it added. [email protected]

