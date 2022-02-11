Scopa confirms getting Cyril Ramaphosa’s letter, sends it to Parliamentary lawyers for advice

Cape Town - The Standing Committee on Public Accounts says it has received the letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa after he earlier confirmed sending it to Parliament’s finance watchdog. Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the letter has been given to Parliament’s lawyers to advise on the way forward.

Ramaphosa early on Friday said he responded to the eight questions sent to him by Scopa at the end of January. The committee had given Ramaphosa 10 working days to respond to the questions. Some of the questions were about his knowledge of people who were involved in the abuse of public funds in the campaign for ANC leadership positions.

Hlengwa said the letter was then sent to lawyers for Parliament for advice. “Having studied the contents of the letter from the President, Mr Hlengwa has referred it to the Parliamentary Legal Services to give guidance on certain aspects of the President’s response,” said Scopa in a statement. The committee will meet next week where the letter will also be tabled on what decision to be taken.