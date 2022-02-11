Scopa confirms getting Cyril Ramaphosa’s letter, sends it to Parliamentary lawyers for advice
Cape Town - The Standing Committee on Public Accounts says it has received the letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa after he earlier confirmed sending it to Parliament’s finance watchdog.
Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the letter has been given to Parliament’s lawyers to advise on the way forward.
Ramaphosa early on Friday said he responded to the eight questions sent to him by Scopa at the end of January.
The committee had given Ramaphosa 10 working days to respond to the questions.
Some of the questions were about his knowledge of people who were involved in the abuse of public funds in the campaign for ANC leadership positions.
Hlengwa said the letter was then sent to lawyers for Parliament for advice.
“Having studied the contents of the letter from the President, Mr Hlengwa has referred it to the Parliamentary Legal Services to give guidance on certain aspects of the President’s response,” said Scopa in a statement.
The committee will meet next week where the letter will also be tabled on what decision to be taken.
MPs from different parties had agreed at the last Scopa meeting to give Ramaphosa time to respond to the letter after a complaint was lodged to the committee.
ANC MP Mervyn Dirks, who was suspended a few weeks ago, had lodged a complaint to Scopa and presented his case.
This was before members of Scopa decided to ask Ramaphosa to respond in writing to the claims against him.
Political Bureau