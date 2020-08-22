Scopa flexes muscles on Covid-19 procurement corruption

Port Elizabeth – The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has told the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) about its expectations on investigations into Covid-19-related procurement and has called for the swift prosecution of corrupt elements. The effectiveness of the IMC was the focal point of the committee to expedite consequence management. The committee said on Friday the translation of concrete results should include successful prosecution of the perpetrators of corruption and the application of appropriate and effective consequences. It said its patience for corruption had worn thin and that it was taking a tough stance against corruption. It called upon the IMC to position itself firmly and coordinate its work in this strong fight against corruption. The IMC appeared before Scopa on Friday to brief the committee on the work the newly appointed task team would undertake in dealing with the allegations of corruption in the procurement of goods and services sourced to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Explaining its mandate to Scopa, the IMC chairperson, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, said the executive could not conduct oversight over itself.

He said the IMC's task was to empower and enhance the work of all law enforcement agencies and to fast-track the congestion of work in the fight against corruption.

The IMC told Scopa there would be dedicated courts to deal with Covid-19 procurement corruption cases, and that the budget would include allocations from different departments.

Scopa has urged the IMC to be decisive in dealing with departments that do not cooperate, especially in the provision of information.

The heads of the Special Investigative Unit, Auditor-General (AG), South African Revenue Services, South African Police Service, Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority also briefed Scopa about their roles in this fight against corruption.

The AG told Scopa it would submit the report on the expenditure of the R500 billion stimulus package that was made available to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in September.

It also told the committee that some of the money had not been disbursed by the National Treasury. The committee heard that the companies that got tenders included car wash businesses and bakeries.

Scopa commended the overwhelming commitment that was displayed by the IMC and other law enforcement agencies that were in the meeting.

Scopa is expected to meet the IMC in the next parliamentary term.

