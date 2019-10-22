Cape Town - The Standing Committee on Public Accounts has sent packing a team of officials from a meeting to discuss billions of rands owed to Eskom by municipalities.
MPs were left fuming after Ministers failed to show up for the meeting on Tuesday and described their behaviour as unacceptable. Minister of Cooperative Governance Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan did not attend the meeting with Scopa.
Dlamini Zuma chairs the Inter-Ministerial task team on the defaulting municipalities. Several municipalities owe Eskom almost R20 billion. Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said they will not allow the meeting to continue as Ministers did not indicate they will not make it. He said Dlamini Zuma should have been present.