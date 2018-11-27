Scopa chairperson Themba Godi. Scopa said procedural flaws in handling a report on Public Works chief financial officer Boitumelo "Cox" Mokgoro compelled it to cancel its meeting. Photo: Masi Losi/ANA

PORT ELIZABETH - The parliamentary standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday said procedural flaws in handling a report on Public Works chief financial officer Boitumelo "Cox" Mokgoro compelled it to cancel its meeting with the Public Service Commission (PSC). "Scopa was informed yesterday evening by the chairperson of committees in the National Assembly that the process Scopa followed in requesting the PSC report on Mokgoro was flawed, illegal and against parliamentary procedures, and should be stopped immediately," Scopa chairperson Themba Godi said in the statement.

"The only time that Scopa can request the PSC to investigate any matter is after it has been granted permission through a resolution of the National Assembly."

Scopa said it was also acting on advice from the parliamentary legal services, which concurred with the position of the chairperson of committees.

The meetings on Mokgoro "arise from the Department of Public Works’ and the Property Management Trading Entity’s annual reports, which contained issues of irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure", Godi said.

"Scopa will engage with the office of the House chairperson of the National Assembly on how to take the issue forward."

* Receive IOL's top stories via Whatsapp by sending your name to 0745573535.

African News Agency (ANA)