Scopa sends a list of questions to President Cyril Ramaphosa

Cape Town - The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has sent a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa to answer on his alleged information that some ANC members were misusing public funds to campaign for top positions in the party. Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the letter was sent to Ramaphosa on Thursday, this was two days after the meeting of the committee where it resolved to ask the president to answer to the claims.

Hlengwa said Ramaphosa would have to respond to the committee within 10 working days. He said the letter contained a list of detailed questions that the president would have to respond to. This follows a complaint lodged by suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks to Scopa last December to investigate the allegations after an audio clip was leaked with Ramaphosa commenting on the misuse of public funds to campaign during the ANC’s Nasrec conference in 2017.

ANC head of Presidency Sibongile Besani has said Ramaphosa would respond to the letter from Scopa. Dirks has also asked the public protector to investigate the matter. Hlengwa said they would wait for Ramaphosa to respond to the questions within 10 days and then take a decision from there.