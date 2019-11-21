JOHANNESBURG - The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has demanded that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board take full responsibility for the alleged collapse of governance at the agency.
Scopa held a hearing with Prasa on Wednesday in parliament to review the 2018/2019 financial statements.
“During the course of the hearing, it became apparent that the Prasa board has failed to account on why the agency did not maintain complete governance records, including meeting minutes of the board, its subcommittees and the executive committee,” said Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa on Thursday.
The lack of records had had a negative impact on its audit, as resolutions and other decisions could not be confirmed.
“This is particularly unfortunate since the board members were remunerated for attending those meetings while there are no minutes, resolutions and any record of decisions that were taken during those 10 board meetings,” said Hlengwa.