Scopa wants speedy prosecutions in Covid-19 corruption

Johannesburg - Parliament's standing committee on public accounts says it is seriously concerned about allegations of corruption relating to Covid-19 procurement and wants those implicated to be successfully prosecuted in order to turn the tide of corruption in government.

In a statement late on Wednesday after meeting with the head of the country's Special Investigating Unit (SIU), tasked with probing the allegations, the committee said the unit and other law enforcement agencies such as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) should move with speed and ensure prosecutions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered the SIU to investigate allegations of corruption around the government's spending towards the fight against the coronavirus, including charges of impropriety in giving tenders.

His own spokesperson Khusela Diko has taken special leave amid allegations that her husband received part of a R2.2 billion personal protective equipment tender awarded to 75 companies by Gauteng province's health department.

In its statement after meeting the SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi, the public accounts committee said it had told him that the investigations must lead to consequence management and the recovery of stolen resources in the end. Mothibi promised the committee he would deliver results within a "reasonable" time, it added.