Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Ancy (ANA)

Parliament - Security at all access points at Parliament has been heightened while the SA Police Service and State Security Agency probes a shooting incident at the national legislature in Cape Town last week. In a statement on Monday, Parliament said it was "still reeling from shock" after Lennox Garane shot himself at Parliament on Friday and that counselling services were being provided to his colleagues.

"The management of Parliament has visited the family of Mr Garane and is providing support and counselling services in line with the policy of Parliament."

Following Garane's death, questions were raised about how he managed to get a firearm onto the premises of the legislature, a national key point.

"The investigations by both the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the State Security Agency (SSA) are continuing while security measures at all entrance or access points to Parliament have been heightened for the safety and security of all other members of the Parliamentary Community, service providers and the public accessing or entering the Parliamentary precinct," the statement said.

"Parliament appeals to all people affected by these heightened measures to be patient and cooperate with the South African Police Service as efforts are undertaken to ensure that they are reasonable and less intrusive through, among others, use of well-functioning security technology.

African News Agency (ANA)