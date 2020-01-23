Durban - After several years of lax security at the ANC's KwaZulu-Natal provincial headquarters in central Durban, the party has stepped up security at the building.
In November last year, a there was an alarming incident inside the provincial offices when former eMalahleni regional chairperson, Arthur Zwane, stormed a meeting of the provincial working committee and pointed a firearm at Sipho Hlomuka, the provincial deputy secretary, only to be overpowered by some party leaders.
Hlomuka, who had a firearm pointed at him, is also the MEC for the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs
On Thursday it appeared the party had installed top of the range security measures and the latest metal scanners at the main entrance of the office complex. Also, the private security contractor on site was also installing several modern surveillance cameras and fingerprint scanners.
In the past, people, including journalists, who frequent the office complex, used to walk in and out without being checked for guns and knives.