Security beefed up in KZN ahead of Zuma address

THE police have strengthened their forces in KwaZulu-Natal, following the flocking of people to the province, and Nkandla, where people are gathering in support of former president Jacob Zuma. The police issued a stern warning, that anyone found organising or being part of gatherings will be fined or jailed, or both.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) further enhanced the operational capacity in KwaZulu-Natal, in response to incidents in which people are seen to be undermining the authority of the state, including the flouting of the Disaster Management Act regulations. He said that during the deployment, SAPS commanders and members on the ground were provided with “clear and concise” directives, that responses to any and all situations must be informed by proper analysis. “To this end, every situation will be assessed and dealt with on its own merit,” he said.

In situations where any operational response by the security forces may potentially result in injury or loss of life, a criminal case will be opened against those that have created such situations, and criminal action will be instituted against such persons, he added. “People are reminded that the country is still under adjusted alert level 4 of the lockdown. “If we are to see a slowdown in the spread of the virus, all citizens of the country are urged to strictly adhere to the Disaster Management Act regulations, and failure to do so, including any person organising or being part of gatherings, will also result in people being fined or jailed, or both,” he said.