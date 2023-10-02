Selective justice in State Capture cases, says analyst

The arrest of former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni has shown that the State was using selective justice in the prosecution of state capture cases. This is the view of independent political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe, who said some of the people who were identified by the Zondo Commission for alleged wrongdoing are holding positions in Cabinet.

Myeni was arrested last Friday by the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate and she appeared in court in Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal. She was arrested with former Sondolo IT director, Trevor Mathenjwa. It is alleged that Myeni received gratification of R300,000 from Bosasa. Sondolo IT was the subsidiary of Bosasa.

Seepe said on Monday the charges against Myeni showed that there was selective prosecution in the country. “There is little doubt that the criminal justice system is imperfect. It is made worse when it becomes a tool of vengeance against perceived political opponents. The prosecution of Dudu (Myeni) is a testament to the selective application of justice. It does explain how she is targeted for prosecution when others are overlooked when they are arguably guilty of the same. “What makes this a travesty and mockery of justice is that some of the folks who have been implicated were sworn in as Cabinet ministers by the very same judge who found them wanting. The whole Zondo Commission is proving to be an embarrassment,” said Seepe.

He added that others who are facing accusations as Myeni, as detailed in the report, should have been prosecuted. Myeni, who was released with R10,000 bail, is expected to return to court on November 17. Mathenjwa was also granted bail of R10,000.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo complained a few months ago that parliament was failing to act on the recommendations of his report. This was a year after he had handed over the report. But the presiding officers of parliament met with Zondo to clear their differences on the matter.