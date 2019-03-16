DA leader Mmusi Maimane and chairperson of the party's federal executive council James Selfe. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The DA's second most powerful leader, James Selfe, failed to make it into the official opposition's top 20 in its national list to Parliament. Selfe, who is the chairperson of the federal executive council, failed to make the cut among the party's top leaders expected to represent the party in Parliament.

On Saturday at the party's headquarters in Johannesburg, the party released its lists for national and provincial legislatures. As expected, DA leader Mmusi Maimane tops the list.

Surprisingly, DA MP Willem Faber and not Selfe is second on the list.

"The DA has put forward the country’s best representatives who will champion the need to Build One South Africa for All," the party said.

Selfe is one of the most powerful members of the DA's FedEx. The FedEx is the highest decision-making body of the DA.

Selfe is one of the most powerful leaders in the DA and has been at the forefront of reprimanding and expelling several former DA leaders such as new political party Good leader Patricia de Lille, who was Cape Town mayor until late last year.

"Between now, election day and beyond, they will campaign and work to ensure that there is a job in every home, corruption is stopped, our country’s borders are secure, we are kept safe by an honest and professional police service, and the delivery of basic services accelerated," the party said.

DA leaders in the North West and the Free State, Joe McGulwa and Patricia Kopane, also made the top ten in the list along with party chief whip John Steenhuisen, among others.

Party youth leader, Luyolo Mphithi, is number 15 on the list.





Member of the Western Cape provincial legislature Nceba Hinana, DA MPs Natasha Mazzone, Gwen Ngwenya, Thandeka Mbabama, former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach and the party's communications boss Siviwe Gwarube are among the top candidates for the national legislature.

The DA said its lists represent the country’s beautiful diversity and are a testament to its commitment to Build One South Africa for All.

"Every day, the DA’s candidates and activists meet at least 20 000 South Africans in its campaigns to increase our share of the vote, which translates into bringing the ANC below 60% nationally, retaining the Western Cape and bringing the ANC below 50% in the Northern Cape and Gauteng," the party said.

"Following the decisive 2016 local government elections, the DA now governs in 34 jurisdictions in Gauteng, Western Cape, Limpopo and Eastern Cape and is responsible for more than 50% of the local government budget allocation, the DA said.