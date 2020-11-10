Senior Hawks officers in Pretoria arrested for fraud and corruption

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Two senior officers of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI/Hawks) stationed in Pretoria and a former officer were arrested on Tuesday morning for alleged involvement in fraud and corruption in relations to “promotional appointments” within the elite crime-fighting unit of the South African Police Service. “The Hawks’ serious corruption investigation members in their quest to rid the organisation of those members who aren’t willing to be beyond reproach executed warrants of arrests for the senior officers and the former officer who allegedly misused their power and authority whilst discharging their duties as members of selection panels within the DPCI,” said spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale. She said the investigation was kick-started when there were “irregularities” picked up at the North West Hawks office, which necessitated the probe. She said the ongoing investigation now spans different provinces. National head of the Hawks Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya said the arrest of the senior officers shows that the crime-fighting unit does its work without fear or favour.

"It should be clear by now that the Directorate does not favour or prejudice anyone in executing its mandate. The principle followed is that regardless of the seniority of the suspected officers, the members of the Directorate still perform their work without fear, favour or prejudice,” said Lebeya.

“The focus is on the crime committed and it is not about the status of the alleged perpetrator. No individual member can negatively influence the investigation of cases against himself or herself.”

He added that while every suspect is treated as innocent until proven guilty, wherever there appears to be sufficient evidence of criminal activity, the law-enforcement agency will secure the attendance of any suspect before a court of law.

The arrested Hawks officers and the former police officer are expected to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on an unspecified date.

African News Agency (ANA)