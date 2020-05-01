Senior parliamentary official dies after contracting Covid-19
Cape Town - A senior official in Parliament has died of coronavirus after he contracted the disease. Amos Komeni (60) worked in the office of the Deputy Speaker, Lechesa Tsenoli.
Tsenoli and Speaker Thandi Modise said on Friday they were saddened by the death of Komeni.
Komeni had worked in Tsenoli’s office as project administrator since 2014 and he died of the virus on Thursday.
Modise and Tsenoli will today visit the family of Komeni.
Tsenoli said Komeni was a dedicated member of staff.
“This invisible enemy has robbed us of a humble gentle giant, a dignified professional who was a role model for many younger employees. He was a gentleman who always went beyond the call of duty. He was also an activist who dedicated his efforts and time in various community upliftment projects. He served in various structures and was an active member of the South African Communist Party," said Tsenoli.
Political Bureau