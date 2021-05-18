Senzo Mchunu hits back at PSA over wage negotiations

Cape Town - Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu says he notes the "great concern and disappointment" of the Public Service Association (PSA) in respect of the current wage negotiations.

On Monday, PSA's acting deputy manager for members’ affairs Reuben Maleka told Independent Media they will not take the 1.5% offer.

He also said the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council’s (PSCBC) decision to exclude the PSA from negotiations was childish and displayed a lack of vision by the PSCBC.

In commenting on the actions by the PSA, Mchunu said: “Contrary to the allegations by the PSA that they were excluded from the facilitation process, it must be noted that they walked out of the process …

“The PSA has opted not to participate in the ongoing facilitation process and has resorted to making public statements, which are neither responsible nor constructive and not in the interests of the public servants in the public service; we strongly discourage the actions by the PSA.

“Government and organised labour in council are currently trying to resolve the impasse through the constitutionally recognised process of collective bargaining and such acts and utterances fly against this principle.”

[email protected]

Political Bureau