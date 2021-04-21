Senzo Mchunu reveals vacant posts for directors-general

Cape Town - Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has revealed that there are a number of vacant posts for directors-general (DG) and heads of departments in national and provincial departments.

Some of the positions of these senior officials have been vacant for many years.

But in Mpumalanga the department of health has not had a DG since 2013. This was followed by the Northern Cape provincial treasury where the position of DG had been vacant since 2014.

Mchunu said there were 37 DGs at national level and eight in the provinces. He said eight DGs were acting in the position in the national departments and one was acting in one province.

Mchunu said there were 87 heads of department who were appointed in the national departments, with 25 acting in the positions.

In the national departments a number of positions of DGs had not been filled and people had been acting there between 2017 and the end of last December.

In Mpumalanga the provincial department of health has not had a DG since June 2013.

In some provinces, such as the North West and Eastern Cape, they have not had DGs in some of the departments since 2018.