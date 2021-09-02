Serving on water and sanitation committee to be a ‘good wicket’ – Tito Mboweni

Cape Town - Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says his appointment to the portfolio committee on water and sanitation promises to be a “good wicket”. While Mboweni may have resigned as a minister, he remains an ANC MP serving on the back bench.

He is joined by former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, who, despite his resignation from the portfolio, remains an ANC MP. Mkhize now serves on the portfolio committee on human settlements. ANC Parliamentary Caucus spokesperson Nomfanelo Kota confirmed that the two have been moved to the portfolio committees.

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle on August 5, the ANC caucus split the water and sanitation committee with the human settlements committee in line with the decision of the Cabinet. “I am still an ANC MP and serve on the portfolio committee on water and sanitation. My tenure on the committee has already started and promises to be a good wicket. I am now a back bencher,” Mboweni said. He was sworn in as finance minister in October 2018, and Mkhize served as health minister from May 2019.