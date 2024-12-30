'Setting off fireworks illegally will result in a R1,000 spot fine' - City of Ekurhuleni prioritizes public safety and animal welfare

The City of Ekurhuleni has announced stricter enforcement measures for the festive season, targeting the illegal use and sale of fireworks while prioritizing public safety and animal welfare. Spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said the city is determined to balance the celebratory atmosphere of the season with the need to uphold the law and maintain peace.

“We understand that people want to celebrate, but this must be done within the confines of the law,” Dlamini said. “Fireworks may not be set off in public spaces such as parks, pavements, streets, restaurants, or shopping malls. Additionally, pointing fireworks at other people, animals, buildings, or vehicles is strictly prohibited.” The city has reminded residents that only businesses certified by the South African Police Services (SAPS) Explosive Unit and Emergency Management Services (EMS) are permitted to sell fireworks. Businesses without the required certification will be fined R2,500.

Public displays of fireworks must be conducted by registered pyrotechnicians with valid permits issued by the SAPS and approved by the local authority. Setting off fireworks illegally will result in a R1,000 spot fine, and residents are urged to report incidents to the city’s 24-hour call center at 0860 54 3000. “The EMPD, SAPS, and DEMS are on high alert, particularly on New Year’s Eve, to respond to any fireworks-related complaints,” Dlamini added.

The city has also pledged to clamp down on the illegal sale of alcohol during this period. Officials will conduct random inspections at spaza shops and food-trading businesses to ensure compliance with health and safety standards, including checking product quality and expiry dates. “Our food safety campaign is about protecting our residents from harmful or expired products. Businesses must meet the required standards, or they will face consequences,” Dlamini warned. The City of Ekurhuleni is urging residents to celebrate responsibly, respecting the rights of others while adhering to the law.