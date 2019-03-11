African Content Movement leader, Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: @ACMServants/Twitter

Johannesburg - Controversial former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng has threatened to implicate a number of ANC leaders if he is called before the Zondo ­Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Motsoeneng was speaking on Sunday in Soweto, where he was on a campaign trail for his new political party, the African Content Movement (ACM).

Motsoeneng said a number of personalities within the ANC had tried to influence him when he was still at the helm of the public broadcaster.

“If I go to the commission, some of the ANC people are going to be in trouble because I was not captured by them - they tried to capture me, but I capture myself unfortunately,” Motsoeneng said.

He has been accused of being at the heart of allegations of corruption and irregularities which have brought the SABC under severe financial strain, including through irregular appointments and massive salary increments for himself and others close to him.

Motsoeneng said he had decided to accept the allegations that he was corrupt, adding that his corruption was good corruption and defendable.

“Maybe I should accept that I am corrupt, and I am accepting it. I am corrupt. My corruption is the good one because it is turning around the lives of the people of South Africa. That is my corruption.

“If they call me at the state capture commission, I am going to enjoy myself and I am going to tell them yes, I am corrupt, but this is the good corruption,” he said.

He said the ACM would oppose any attempt by the ANC and the EFF to go ahead with expropriation of land without compensation, insisting that those who owned the land had paid for it.

“The government must buy the land back and give it to those people who want the land,” he said.

However, Motsoeneng questioned the ANC’s capacity to address the land issue, saying the party was incompetent.

“Everybody is talking about the land but the question is, if you are talking about the land and you are a ruling party, and you can’t even give title deeds for our people, how are you going to resolve the issue of land?” he asked.

Motsoeneng said his party was aiming to get more votes in Gauteng as he described it as “confused”.

“Gauteng is very confused. This is the opportunity for us. Even the people of the ANC here are not loyal to the ANC.

“As we are speaking, the people of the ANC are going to vote for the ACM. People in South Africa want someone who is tested on decision- making and if you talk about anyone who is tested in South Africa, it is only me. No one else,” he said.

Political Bureau