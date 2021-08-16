Several departments owe SANDF R130m for services rendered

Several national and provincial departments owe the SANDF R130.9 million for services rendered for up to more than three years. Defence and Military Defence Minister Thandi Modise revealed this when responding in writing to DA MP Kobus Marais.

In May this year, the Budget Review and Recommendation Report noted that several departments still owed the department for services rendered. Marais asked about the total amount owed by each specified department, the period of the debt and the details of the payment arrangements that were agreed to with each department. In her response, Modise said a total of R130 994 127.36 was owed by Department of Correctional Services, North West Department of Health, Gauteng Department of Health, Department of Military Veterans, Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, National Treasury, SAPS and SA Revenue Service (Sars).

She said the debt was for veterinary services, medical assistance, transfer of patients, building of bridges and medical treatment for military pension officers on an ongoing basis and up to three years. Modise’s response showed the breakdown of debt as follows: Department of Correctional Services R35 093.23 for veterinary service.

Department of Health (North West Province) R12 275 216 for medical assistance during strikes.

Department of Health (Kalafong Hospital) R264 108.37 for transfer of patients.

Department of Health (Steve Biko Academic Hospital) R50 036.86 for transfer of patients.

Department of Military Veterans R99 033 939.62 for medical assistance.

Department of Public Works and Infrastructure R12 568 571.08 for building of bridges.

National Treasury R6 724 103 for medical treatment for military pension officers.

SAPS R39 802.81 for veterinary services.

Sars R3 255.74 for veterinary service. Modise gave the period of for debt as ongoing service and the amount less than one year or more than three years.

She also said payment arrangements were made in the year the service was provided but the institutions did not keep to their promise. Modise said the Department of Correctional Services and SAPS were making regular payments and their accounts would probably be settled this financial year. She said the debts by Gauteng hospitals and other national departments, including Sars, were likely to be settled in the current financial year because engagements with the relevant departments were in process for settlement of the account.

However, the Department of Health in North West indicated that there was no contract in place, hence payment could not be made until there was a contract. “Engagements between the two departments are ongoing to settle the amount owing,” Modise said. She said the Department of Military Veterans reconciled with the Department of Defence on a quarterly basis and in most years the debts raised were greater than the payments received.