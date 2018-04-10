Joburg Metro police officers manning traffic just near Orlando Stadium where ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela Mandela's memorial service is to be held. Picture: Sthembiso Sithole/The Star

Johannesburg - Roads in and around Orlando Stadium, Soweto have been closed ahead of the official memorial service of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Madikizela-Mandela died last week Monday at the age of 81 at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg. She had been in and out of hospital last year due a long illness.

The memorial service had initially been planned to be held at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto but was later relocated to the Orlando Stadium. This was due to the fact that the church does not have the capacity to accommodate many people were who expected to attend the service.

Some of the roads that have been closed in anticipation of the number of people who descend into the area are Mooki Street between the Soweto Highway and Sofasonke Street as well as Klipsruit Valley Road which has been blocked off between the N17 circle and Khumalo Street. The roads will be re-opened at 6pm.

Programme for the official State memorial of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela today at the Orlando Stadium from 11am. If you'll be driving to the venue you are advised to park at Nasrec, there will be no parking at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/73zw5Fbbki — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) April 11, 2018

Roads around Orlando Stadium, Soweto have been closed ahead of the official memorial service of the late #WinnieMadikizelaMandela. @ReporterStar @TheStar_news @IOL pic.twitter.com/60d0m4fMfn — SITHOLEEXPRESS (@SthembisoMedia) April 11, 2018

Midikizela's official Category 1 funeral will also be held at Orlando Stadium on April 14.

@SthembisoMedia

The Star