SGB-paid teachers suffered during lockdown as parents failed to pay school fees

Cape Town - School governing body-paid teachers have had a tough time during the Covid-19 lockdown as some schools released them from their employ, while others had their salaries reduced as parents did not pay fees for many months.

Briefing the basic education portfolio committee on Tuesday, director-general Mathanzima Mweli said there were 39713 teachers paid by school governing bodies across the country.

A report tabled to the committee showed that Gauteng has the highest SGB-paid teachers at 10793.

It is followed by Eastern Cape with 6730, Western Cape 6724, KwaZulu-Natal 6238, Mpumalanga 2468, Free State 2151, North West 2052, Limpopo 1675 and Northern Cape 962.

Mweli said these teachers were employed by the SGBs of Quintile 4 and 5 fee-paying schools.