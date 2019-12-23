Abahlali was formed in Durban in 2005 and spread throughout the country. The organisation’s chairperson in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, Melita Ngcobo, said the SAPS continued to be complicit in the repression and suppression of its members.
“We have been attacked by the police, the izinkabi (hit men) and mobs organised by the ruling party. Our members have been beaten, subjected to illegal arrest, tortured, driven from their homes and murdered,” Ngcobo claimed.
“Our members are routinely subject to illegal and violent evictions by the state, as well as armed and violent disconnection from self-organised access to services. Resistance is also criminalised. When we organise in defence of our humanity, our resistance is treated as a conspiracy and met with slander and violence,” Ngcobo said.
Ngcobo said violence against Abahlali activism had spread throughout the country with little or no action by the police in bringing those responsible to book.