Cape Town - Former deputy director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba has thrown in the towel of returning to her job after she told Parliament she would not make representations to MPs to be reinstated.
Parliament had left Jiba’s letter of in the hands of MPs dealing with her removal from office. Jiba wrote a letter to Speaker Thandi Modise saying she would not make representations to the committees of Parliament processing her issue.
Spokesperson for Parliament Moloto Mothapo said on Friday the report would be tabled by the committee handling the matter.
President Cyril Ramaphosa had asked Parliament to endorse his decision to fire Jiba and former special director Lawrence Mrwebi following the findings of the Mokgoro inquiry into their fitness for office.
The justice committee in the National Assembly and another justice and security committee in the National Council of Provinces, are considering the request by Ramaphosa.