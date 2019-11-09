Shamila Batohi will not fill Jiba, Mrwebi's positions until processes conclude









Axed NPA official Advocate Nomgcobo at the Mokgoro inquiry. File picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA). Cape Town - Former deputy director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba has thrown in the towel of returning to her job after she told Parliament she would not make representations to MPs to be reinstated. Parliament had left Jiba’s letter of in the hands of MPs dealing with her removal from office. Jiba wrote a letter to Speaker Thandi Modise saying she would not make representations to the committees of Parliament processing her issue. Spokesperson for Parliament Moloto Mothapo said on Friday the report would be tabled by the committee handling the matter. President Cyril Ramaphosa had asked Parliament to endorse his decision to fire Jiba and former special director Lawrence Mrwebi following the findings of the Mokgoro inquiry into their fitness for office. The justice committee in the National Assembly and another justice and security committee in the National Council of Provinces, are considering the request by Ramaphosa.

But in their deliberations a few weeks ago, after the High Court in the Western Cape rejected an application by Jiba to be reinstated in the NPA, the justice committee gave her seven days to make representations on why she should not be fired.

But it has emerged that she has written to Modise that she would not make any submissions and wants to get on with her life.

Mothapo said the matter was before the justice committee.

“The committee will report to the House upon conclusion of executing of its mandate, taking into consideration the letter of advocate Jiba,” said Mothapo.

The committee had indicated a few weeks ago that it wanted to conclude this work as soon as possible.

This followed delays in the application that was heard in the High Court.

NPA head Shamila Batohi had said she was not going to fill positions of Jiba and Mrwebi until all processes were concluded.

Jiba had launched two applications in the high court. On the first application she wanted to be reinstated in the NPA, but she lost that case.

The second part of the application dealt with the report of retired Justice Yvonne Mokgoro.

The NPA was recently given a boost by the fiscus when it was allocated an additional R1.3 billion to fight crime and corruption.

The body had complained to MPs about the lack of funds to fight corruption in the country.

Batohi had said there was a shortage of 700 prosecutors in the NPA.

But the additional funds were said to increase the capacity of the prosecuting body to deal with the issue of corruption.

Political Bureau