Johannesburg - The NPA has confirmed that National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams has received the recommendations from the prosecutions team tasked with analysing whether former president Jacob Zuma should face corruption charges.

Abrahams had last week given the prosecutors working on the case a deadline which ends today to advise him on the matter of reinstating charges against Zuma.

The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku on Friday said Abrahams will now study the recommendations and advice on the way forward.

The former president submitted his representations last month.

ALSO READ: NPA decision on Zuma corruption charges expected

The charges relate to the spy tapes matter and if they are reinstated, Zuma could face 18 charges for over 700 counts of corruption, money laundering, fraud and racketeering.

In October last year, The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) confirmed an earlier judgment issued by the High Court in Pretoria that the decision to drop corruption charges against Zuma was irrational.

The case was dropped in 2009 just months before Zuma would be sworn in as president.

Not everyone, who was working on the case back then, was happy with the case being dropped.

One of these people was Advocate Billy Downer who had expressed his disapproval with the case being dropped back in 2009.

Downer is one of the officials advising Abrahams on the matter.

Politics Hub