‘She must report’: ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says Justice Minister will face integrity inquiry over VBS allegations

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says Justice Minister Thembi Simelane will appear before the party’s integrity commission in response to claims of questionable activities in the VBS scandal. A business that purportedly obtained "illegal" money from VBS Mutual Bank lent Simelane R575,600, according to reports.

The loan was used to buy a coffee shop in Sandton, Johannesburg. During this time, Simelane served as mayor of Polokwane, Limpopo's capital city. Mbalula said the Simelane must provide a full report on the allegations brought against her. “We are expecting a full report from her in terms of what has been reported. She must report,” the Mbalula said in an interview with eNCA over the weekend.

He mentioned that the ANC was in a renewal process and dodgy dealings should not form part of their agenda. He also stated that measures were in place on how to deal with corruption-related matters. Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa requested a comprehensive briefing from Simelane regarding her involvement in the VBS scandal.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has noted with concern media reports containing allegations of corruption against the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Thembi Simelane. “The media reports have linked the Minister with monies alleged to have been received improperly from the VBS Mutual Bank during her tenure as Mayor of the Polokwane Municipality,” the presidency said in its statement. Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) called on Simelane to resign over the VBS allegations.

“The EFF demands that Simelane step down immediately as Justice Minister. “Her resignation is the only appropriate course of action to preserve the integrity of our justice system and to allow for an independent and impartial investigation into her actions,” the EFF said in a statement. ActionSA’s Athol Trollip also called on the Public Protector to investigate the matter.