Zindzi Mandela at a memorial service for her late mother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency/ANA
'She served SA well', late Zindzi Mandela remembered

By Siviwe Feketha and IOL Reporter Time of article published 56m ago

Johannesburg - Tributes are pouring in following the news of the passing of Zindzi Mandela, whose death was confirmed by the Mandela family on Monday.

Zindzi was the oldest daughter of the late former president Nelson Mandela and Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. 

At her time of death at a Joburg hospital, Zindzi, 59, was South Africa's ambassador to Denmark.  

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe, speaking on SABC News, said the governing party was saddened by the sudden passing of Zindzi. 

“Many would remember her for the infamous letter that came from President Mandela at the time giving directives to the people of this country especially members of the ANC on what kind of tasks they had to discharge,” Mabe said. 

The letter which was delivered by Zindzi during a public meeting in 1985 was a reply from his father rejecting an offer for conditional release from prison by then apartheid president PW Botha. Mabe said the party was still awaiting fuller details of her death from the Mandela family. 

“Of course we are working with them to make sure that we will be able to give the SA public the necessary update,” he said. 

Monday also marked the death of Mandela’s eldest son Thembekile, who died after he was involved in a car accident in 1969.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor has also paid tribute to the late Zindzi Mandela, describing her as a Struggle heroine in her own right. 

 “Zindzi will not only be remembered as a daughter of our struggle heroes, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela but as a struggle heroine in her own right. She served South Africa well,” she said. 

Meanwhile, South Africans, including politicians, have paid tribute to Zindzi on social media, describing her as an activist and a leader.

Zindzi was married twice and leaves behind four children: Zoleka, Zondwa, Bambatha and Zwelabo. 

