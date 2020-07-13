'She served SA well', late Zindzi Mandela remembered

Johannesburg - Tributes are pouring in following the news of the passing of Zindzi Mandela, whose death was confirmed by the Mandela family on Monday. Zindzi was the oldest daughter of the late former president Nelson Mandela and Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. At her time of death at a Joburg hospital, Zindzi, 59, was South Africa's ambassador to Denmark. ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe, speaking on SABC News, said the governing party was saddened by the sudden passing of Zindzi. “Many would remember her for the infamous letter that came from President Mandela at the time giving directives to the people of this country especially members of the ANC on what kind of tasks they had to discharge,” Mabe said.

The letter which was delivered by Zindzi during a public meeting in 1985 was a reply from his father rejecting an offer for conditional release from prison by then apartheid president PW Botha. Mabe said the party was still awaiting fuller details of her death from the Mandela family.

“Of course we are working with them to make sure that we will be able to give the SA public the necessary update,” he said.

Monday also marked the death of Mandela’s eldest son Thembekile, who died after he was involved in a car accident in 1969.

On this day, 13 July 1969 #NelsonMandela’s eldest son Madiba Thembekile (Thembi) dies in a car accident pic.twitter.com/yEmkt2JzKg — NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) July 13, 2020

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor has also paid tribute to the late Zindzi Mandela, describing her as a Struggle heroine in her own right.

“Zindzi will not only be remembered as a daughter of our struggle heroes, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela but as a struggle heroine in her own right. She served South Africa well,” she said.

Meanwhile, South Africans, including politicians, have paid tribute to Zindzi on social media, describing her as an activist and a leader.

Rest in Power #ZindziMandela. Woman of valor and truth. I love how fearless you were. Thank you for all you sacrificed for this country of ours. That we can be who we are today. — Cathy Mohlahlana (@CathyMohlahlana) July 13, 2020

We are saddened to hear about the passing of South Africa's Ambassador to Denmark and the daughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela, #ZindziMandela. pic.twitter.com/uESqONFr2G — Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) July 13, 2020

I hope that we as a nation never let your legacy down. forever inspired by what you both stood for! Thank you for all that you did for us! 🙏🏽❤️😭 #WinnieMandela #ZindziMandela pic.twitter.com/QoSWXHnfOC — Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) July 13, 2020

I’m deeply saddened by the passing of #ZindziMandela. uSis’ Zindzi was always loving and kind towards me and my entire family. My thoughts and prayers go out to the children (oontanga bam), the grandchildren, and all those who loved and admired her dearly. Lala ngoxolo Madlomo! pic.twitter.com/n5rji8wZuC — Loyiso Bala (@loyisomusic) July 13, 2020

#ZindziMandela I am said I couldn't meet up with you. Having to have to have you telling me face to face the words we exchanged over social media was going to strengthen me for a lifetime for battles ahead. You remain my favorite, you remain an inspiration fairwell Mama Zindzi 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mFC89S7glX — Bonginkosi Khanyile (@Khanyile_BG) July 13, 2020

What sad news to wake up to.



Gone far too soon. Rest in peace, Zindzi.



Sending my deepest condolences to the Mandela family ❤️#ZindziMandela pic.twitter.com/Zbm18Iu6Pc — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) July 13, 2020

#ZindziMandela#RIPZindziMandela

A Mandela princess born from a king and queen.

So beautiful and courageous, as you reunite with your parents, may your soul rest in perfect peace 🕯🙏🏽😔 pic.twitter.com/SQEUqyBUQT — 👑 Queen Of Hearts 👑 (@NomaswaziMary) July 13, 2020

Am in disbelief 💔 pic.twitter.com/mNOuCFnldL — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 13, 2020

Zindzi was married twice and leaves behind four children: Zoleka, Zondwa, Bambatha and Zwelabo.