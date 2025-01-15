'Shivambu and Mpofu the two betrayers': A defiant Malema says there is no void in the EFF

EFF leader Julius Malema has asserted that the departures of Floyd Shivambu and Dali Mpofu has not affected the party's operations or its overall stability. Malema made the comments during an interview on Power To Truth with Onkgopotse “JJ” Tabane on eNCA on Tuesday evening.

Shivambu resigned as EFF’s deputy president in August and Mpofu resigned in November. They both joined the MK Party led by former President Jacob Zuma. Their reasons were that MKP aligned with the people’s interests and values. The EFF held its third elective conference in December and it was the first one without Shivambu, the co-founder.

According to Malema, there was no void left in his party that will make it difficult for them to operate. “They have no influence. Did you see that NPA, do you feel anything about it? Did you feel like something is missing because so and so is not there? “This animal is bigger than individuals,” he said.

Malema said their 10 to 11 years of contribution to the EFF amounted to nothing but a direct betrayal. When asked how he would summarise Shivambu and Mpofu if he wrote a book about their time in the EFF, Malema said the chapter would be called “The two betrayers.” “The heading will be two betrayers, the heading will be that and that’s what they contribute,” he said.

Malema explained that ideas in the EFF were a collective and not one person can claim easy victory on the matter. “It is insignificant who formed it… this thing belongs to us. The idea of individuals dwindles into insignificance once a collective decision is taken. “So whatever 11 years you want to talk about, cannot be attributed to any individual,” he said.

Malema said the EFF was doing fine. This is despite their electoral defeat in May which has been the biggest blow for them. [email protected]