Shivambu calls for SA to deepen ties with Russia

Cape Town - The EFF has called on South Africa not to bow to pressure, but to continue to strengthen ties with Moscow. EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu said on Tuesday, during the debate on the Ukraine conflict, that Russia had every right to stop the expansion of the North Atlantic treaty Organisation (Nato) into eastern Europe.

He said Russia, during the days of the Soviet Union, had supported the liberation movements and South Africa must continue its relationship with Russia. Western countries have cut ties with Russia and imposed sanctions. But Shivambu said Russia had for many years remained a loyal ally in the struggle against apartheid and that the ties between Pretoria and Moscow must continue.

“South Africa’s relationship with the Russian Federation is rooted through bonds of brotherhood. At the core of the Soviet Union was the Russian Federation and anyone who argues against this is dishonest. “The USSR, Russia in particular, dedicated military, political and ideological resources in the struggle against colonialism and apartheid in South Africa,” Shivambu said. He said there was nothing wrong with the action taken by Russia in Ukraine, which was to stop the expansion of Nato on the doorstep of Russia.

“There is nothing wrong with the military operations that are taking place in Ukraine to prevent the expansion because we know of their sins and what they have done in other parts of the world to overthrow governments,” Shivambu said. “We stand as the EFF to reaffirm that the relationship that has been built and the common purpose against colonialism and apartheid must be strengthened through properly defined and deepened economic relationship,” he said. [email protected]

