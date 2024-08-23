Shivambu expected to boost MK Party’s political education programme, build branches

Jacob Zuma has announced Floyd Shivambu as the MK Party’s national organiser, a move that could reshape the party’s future and strengthen its position in South African politics. Floyd Shivambu, previously the deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has been appointed to this key role following his departure from the EFF last week.

Zuma described Shivambu as “an honest, calculating and clear politician” and praised his potential, noting that he had observed Shivambu’s capabilities during his time in the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL). “He is a real politician. There is politics, which I define as scientific politics, he takes decisions at the right time, for good reasons,” Zuma said during the media briefing held in Sandton yesterday. Shivambu said he was enthusiastic to fulfil his new role.

“There is no dictatorship, there are political discussions. All the times we have got to interact with Zuma, he has the patience to have political and ideological discussions to persuade people about how we move forward,” Shivambu said. Shivambu’s appointment is expected to impact the MK Party by focusing on political education, governance, and expanding the party’s community presence. Zuma’s endorsement follows a complex history between them. Shivambu was a vocal critic of Zuma, leading calls for Zuma to “pay back the money” related to the Nkandla upgrades scandal, which caused several disruptions in parliament during the former president’s tenure.

Political analyst Sipho Seepe suggests that Shivambu’s experience and strategic approach can bolster the MK Party’s policies and influence. “Shivambu’s entry into the MK Party is a game-changer,” Seepe said. “His strategic mindset and experience will likely enhance the party’s ability to challenge its competitors effectively.”

Shivambu has outlined goals to refine the party’s policy positions and increase its community outreach. “We are building a revolutionary movement to emancipate the black majority and Africans in particular, and we are unapologetic about that, that is what we stand for,” Shivambu said. Shivambu’s appointment marks a pivotal shift for the MK Party, with his extensive political experience potentially redefining the party’s trajectory and impact.