Deputy President of the EFF Floyd Shivambu. File picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA

Parliament - EFF deputy president and chief whip Floyd Shivambu is set to appear before Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests on Thursday for allegedly attacking Netwerk24 journalist Adrian de Kock. The incident in March last year was captured on video and subsequently went viral on social media. The Sunday Tribune understands the video will form part of the evidence.

A notice sent to Shivambu for his hearing, read: “The purpose of the hearing is to establish the facts regarding allegations that you physically assaulted, attacked and/or manhandled a journalist, Mr Adrian De Kock of Netwerk24 within the parliamentary precinct.”

De Kock said he wanted Shivambu to apologise properly for what he did to him.

“There’s been more than enough evidence now against Shivambu but nothing has happened. It has just been a waiting process,” said De Kock.

There was also another complaint against Shivambu lodged by the DA in relation to corruption that led to the collapsed VBS Mutual bank.

The date for this hearing has yet to be confirmed.

A forensic report by the SA Reserve Bank had placed Shivambu’s younger brother, Brian, among 53 others who allegedly looted almost R2bn from VBS.

The ethics committee which will be hearing Shivambu’s cases does not have the powers to strip him of his status as an MP, but could recommend sanctions against him.

According to co-chairperson of the committee Omie Singh this could include a salary cut for a couple of months, a public apology, and community work depending on the gravity of the case.

Singh said Parliament had closed for the elections but Shivambu’s hearing would be heard as a key witness had returned from overseas.

Shivambu, who was still a powerful figure in the EFF, is number two on the party’s list for Parliament. If the EFF gets enough votes to have more than two seats in Parliament after the elections on May 8, he is guaranteed a spot.

Political analyst Professor Shadrack Gutto said the hearings would not have any impact on Shivambu.

“This is just a committee and their powers are confined. Furthermore, this same committee had failed to act on some of the members who have committed offences and by doing so have set a precedent,” said Gutto.

Shivambu could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

Sunday Independent