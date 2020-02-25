Johannesburg - Dozens of HIV-positive women have been sterilised without consent or after being pressured to agree just before giving birth, sometimes being told while in pain on their way to the operating theatre, a report published on Monday found.
After investigating 48 specific cases, the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) found that doctors in several hospitals had sterilised women about to have caesarean sections after telling them that carriers of HIV - which causes AIDS if not treated - should not have children or that they would die if they had another baby.
"In some instances, complainants were given the forms while they were in extreme labour pain and were told that they would not receive medical assistance until they had signed the forms," said the report, which concluded a five-year investigation into 48 cases brought to the CGE by two civil rights groups.
CGE chair Tamara Mathebula said it was "not clear how widespread this problem is in South Africa, but we are hoping that the recommendations of our investigation will open the lid to matters that are not yet known in full".
Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize requested an urgent meeting with Mathebula to discuss the report, his department said.